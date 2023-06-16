Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 3.3%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 106,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 610,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Embecta Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embecta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

