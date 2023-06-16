Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 3.3%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 106,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 610,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
Embecta Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.