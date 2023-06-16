Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 976,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,437. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

