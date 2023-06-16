Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
EMR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
