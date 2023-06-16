Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

