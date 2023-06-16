Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $567.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

