Energi Price Down 26.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $46,735.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,500,445 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

