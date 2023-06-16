Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $21,632.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $21,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,007 shares in the company, valued at $108,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

