Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $21,632.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $21,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,007 shares in the company, valued at $108,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
