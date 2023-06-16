Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $15.25. Enovix shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 3,676,169 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 732,485 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Enovix by 42.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 774,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enovix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 274,482 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

