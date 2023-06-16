Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

