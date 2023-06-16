EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.05. 804,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

