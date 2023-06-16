EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 1,145,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,223. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

