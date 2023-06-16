EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117.50 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $677.98 million and approximately $117.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002271 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002706 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,114,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,120,174 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.