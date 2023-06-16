Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 16th (ADBE, AHT, AJG, ALL, AMD, AMTB, ANET, AXTI, BECN, CARR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 16th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $500.00 to $572.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $462.00 to $544.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $580.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $480.00 to $550.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $485.00 to $540.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $450.00 to $520.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $500.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $525.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $550.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $575.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $500.00.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.33) to GBX 6,700 ($83.83). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $238.00 to $245.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $233.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $220.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $117.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $190.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $90.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $283.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $5.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $59.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $6.15 to $6.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $190.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $165.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $119.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $870.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $29.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target increased by Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $210.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $83.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by Argus from $80.00 to $70.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $125.00.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 50 ($0.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $150.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $145.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $20.00.

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its price target increased by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $326.00 to $331.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $225.00 to $290.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $270.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $145.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $151.00.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $7.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $12.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.50.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $35.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $2.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $627.00 to $564.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $29.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $106.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $9.80 to $11.70.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $185.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $153.00 to $175.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.