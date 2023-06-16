Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $64.28. 68,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 140,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

