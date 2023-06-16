ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 49,756 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NCR worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 991,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.