ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 50,169 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 918.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 194,002 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.