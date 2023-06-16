ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Sumo Logic worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

SUMO stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

