ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.90.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

