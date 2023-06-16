ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after buying an additional 678,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.