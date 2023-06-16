ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.30% of International Money Express worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in International Money Express by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Money Express

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express Trading Up 2.0 %

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.