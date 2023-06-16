ETF Managers Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

