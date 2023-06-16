ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

