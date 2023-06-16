ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 24,778 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 453.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

CPRT stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

