ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 308.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $298,900 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

