ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.46 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

