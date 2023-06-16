ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.84

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 19751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

