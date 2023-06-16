Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.20 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,679.18 or 0.06514010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $201.86 billion and approximately $6.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00044383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,903 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

