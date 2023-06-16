Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

