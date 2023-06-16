Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.64 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,801,902 shares changing hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £15.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.