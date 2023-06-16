Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 247.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,470,537 shares of company stock worth $554,593,928. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

