Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Cut by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 538,883 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $71.82. 536,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

