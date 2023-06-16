Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.05 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and $458,051.04 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

