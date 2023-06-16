Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,256.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGGF traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.58. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.