Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak Sells 2,320,000 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XPRO opened at $17.29 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

