Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) COO Terry Modock Owen Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.24 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

