FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

