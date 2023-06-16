Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 0.5%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 609,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 405,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.05 ($0.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.89. The company has a market cap of £45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

In related news, insider Nicholas Bridgen purchased 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £640,000 ($800,800.80). 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.