Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Shares Up 1.5%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62. 7,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

