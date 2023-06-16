FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 14,575 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $123,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.