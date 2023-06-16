Filecoin Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $100.80 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00014361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,695,643 coins and its circulating supply is 429,115,949 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

