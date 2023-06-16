Financial Alternatives Inc Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 738,353 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,927,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

