Financial Alternatives Inc Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 738,353 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,927,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.