Financial Comparison: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) versus Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SJW Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SJW Group has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SJW Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SJW Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJW Group 12.88% 7.57% 2.28% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SJW Group and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SJW Group and Severn Trent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJW Group $620.70 million 3.68 $73.83 million $2.66 27.29 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 40.57

SJW Group has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. SJW Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SJW Group and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJW Group 1 5 0 0 1.83 Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00

SJW Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given SJW Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SJW Group is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Summary

SJW Group beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 232,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 141,000 service connections, which serve approximately 459,000 people in 81 municipalities with a service area of approximately 270 square miles throughout Connecticut and Maine, as well as approximately 26,000 service connections that serve approximately 77,000 people in a service area comprising approximately 268 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.