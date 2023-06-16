Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 61,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -37.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

