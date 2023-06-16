First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Purchases $183,300.00 in Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.97. 23,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,394. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.26%. Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

