First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

