First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.85 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.73. 197,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

