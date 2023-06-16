First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $227,905,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETN traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.65. 1,026,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

