First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. 2,938,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,407. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

