First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. 2,918,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,670. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

