First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 205 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.23. 570,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,734. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

