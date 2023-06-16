First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 288 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. 169,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.